Paddy the police dog sniffs out cash and Liverpool Loop Line upgrade - headlines

Kirkby line services partially reinstated, Paddy the police dog sniffs out cash, Liverpool loop line improvements.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:51 BST
  • Services will be partially reinstated on the Kirkby line from Monday, 14 August, with trains running every 30 minutes and calling at all stations between Kirkby and Liverpool Central. The reintroduction follows six weeks of engineering work as part of the preparations for the new station at Headbolt Lane.
  • A police dog helped sniff out cash hidden in a car after a suspected drug driver was stopped and arrested in Netherton. With the help of PD Paddy, around £30,000 was found hidden behind the steering column. A 33-year-old man was held on suspicion of using or possessing criminal property.
  • Work has just been completed on the Loop Line’s first significant upgrade since the start of the century. One of the city’s key active travel corridors, the 11 mile traffic-free route, laid out on a former disused railway that closed in 1964, was initially finished in 2000 after a 12-year reclamation programme.
