Luis Diaz: Parents of Liverpool star kidnapped by gunmen - LFC confirm ‘ongoing situation’
The Colombian international’s mother and father were stopped by gunmen on motorbikes in his homeland.
The parents of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz were kidnapped by gunmen on motorbikes in his home country of Colombia. The international footballer’s mother has been rescued in a police operation but his father remains missing.
The 26-year-old’s parents were stopped as they drove home, according to reports coming out of Colombia. Liverpool have confirmed there is an "ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz".
The player’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas. Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro, said: "In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father."
