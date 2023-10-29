The Colombian international’s mother and father were stopped by gunmen on motorbikes in his homeland.

Luis Diaz reacts after missing a penalty shot during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Ecuador and Colombia at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

The parents of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz were kidnapped by gunmen on motorbikes in his home country of Colombia. The international footballer’s mother has been rescued in a police operation but his father remains missing.

The 26-year-old’s parents were stopped as they drove home, according to reports coming out of Colombia. Liverpool have confirmed there is an "ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas. Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro, said: "In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father."