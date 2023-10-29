Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Luis Diaz: Parents of Liverpool star kidnapped by gunmen - LFC confirm ‘ongoing situation’

The Colombian international’s mother and father were stopped by gunmen on motorbikes in his homeland.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:10 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 09:13 GMT
Luis Diaz reacts after missing a penalty shot during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Ecuador and Colombia at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)Luis Diaz reacts after missing a penalty shot during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Ecuador and Colombia at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)
Luis Diaz reacts after missing a penalty shot during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Ecuador and Colombia at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

The parents of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz were kidnapped by gunmen on motorbikes in his home country of Colombia. The international footballer’s mother has been rescued in a police operation but his father remains missing.

The 26-year-old’s parents were stopped as they drove home, according to reports coming out of Colombia. Liverpool have confirmed there is an "ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz".

The player’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas. Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro, said: "In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father."

More follows....

Related topics:ColombiaParentsHomePolice