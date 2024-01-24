Park land dug up where ‘white substance’ poisoned and killed dogs in Liverpool
The police scene has been stood down and the substance will be forensically tested.
A specialist team brought in to clean up an ‘unknown white substance’ that poisoned and killed two dogs near homes and a children’s playground in Liverpool have dug up the park land where it was found.
Merseyside Police cordoned off the area near Childwall Valley Road, Belle Vale, on Monday after receiving reports from a vet that a number of dogs had been brought to the surgery after ingesting the substance.
Residents were asked to stay in doors and close their windows while emergency services investigated. On Tuesday, police said: “There have been no reports of any people, or further animals, being affected overnight.”
A specialist team in white forensic suits were seen combing the area on Wednesday morning. Photos also show the team digging up and bagging sections of turf at the park.
The police scene was stood down on Wednesday afternoon after the substance was safely removed by specialists and will be forensically tested. Enquiries into how the substance came to be in the area remain ongoing.
Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies said: “Anyone who believes they were in the area and came into direct contact with the substance is advised to seek medical assistance if they believe they have suffered any ill effects. We would always advise anyone who comes across an unknown substance to not touch but to report it to police.”