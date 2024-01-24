Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specialist team brought in to clean up an ‘unknown white substance’ that poisoned and killed two dogs near homes and a children’s playground in Liverpool have dug up the park land where it was found.

Merseyside Police cordoned off the area near Childwall Valley Road, Belle Vale, on Monday after receiving reports from a vet that a number of dogs had been brought to the surgery after ingesting the substance.

Residents were asked to stay in doors and close their windows while emergency services investigated. On Tuesday, police said: “There have been no reports of any people, or further animals, being affected overnight.”

A specialist team in white forensic suits were seen combing the area on Wednesday morning. Photos also show the team digging up and bagging sections of turf at the park.

The police scene was stood down on Wednesday afternoon after the substance was safely removed by specialists and will be forensically tested. Enquiries into how the substance came to be in the area remain ongoing.