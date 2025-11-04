Almost 150 letters of objection have been submitted as plans for a new KFC restaurant at a former south Liverpool bank branch face crunch time.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been lodged with Liverpool Council to convert the former Barclays Bank site on Allerton Road into the US chain’s latest location.

Gastronomy Restaurants Ltd – a KFC franchisee – has made a bid to transform the building that has stood empty since the chain moved out of the area last year. It would become the American chain’s 14th location in the city if plans are approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans have been lodged with Liverpool Council to convert the former Barclays Bank site on Allerton Road into KFC's latest location | Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

The city council’s planning committee will run the rule over the proposals next week. However, the scheme has faced fierce opposition from representatives around Allerton Road as well as those living locally.

Gastronomy is seeking to open the site from 8am to midnight daily. According to planning documents seen by the LDRS, the building would have a new aluminum entrance door, the removal of window and installation of aluminium entrance door for deliveries; removal and brick up of window to rear and side elevation and an existing cash machine openings to be bricked up.

A new concrete ramp would be installed with galvanised handrail to be formed to the rear door; new aluminium facia panels to be installed and existing shopfront frames to be repainted. The business would trade from 8am to midnight seven days a week.

Cllr Richard Kemp, former Lord Mayor and Penny Lane ward councillor, has led the charge against the plans. He has issued a formal objection to the planning committee, citing issues around the impact it would have on children’s health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the planning documents, Cllr Kemp said Allerton Road is heavily used by schoolchildren from multiple schools; a KFC would be a strong temptation during commutes. Additionally, the former Liberal Democrat group leader said it would add to the city’s already widening obesity numbers among those aged between three and 11.

His opposition colleague, Cllr Liz Makinson, wrote how a nearby Subway shop has “already led to increased litter and youth disorder; similar or worse impacts are expected from a KFC.” She added how the change from a bank to a large-scale takeaway will “significantly alter parking patterns, with peak demand during lunch and late evening.”

A petition containing 822 signatures has been received by the planning committee, with almost 150 letters of objection. Despite this, planning officers have recommended the scheme go-ahead.

The report to committee members said: “Given the District Centre location and existing commercial use of the property, the proposed shopfront and alterations are considered to be acceptable in principle. The design and scale of the alterations are appropriate to the local context.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The works represent a modest but modern upgrade to the premises which do not have a significant impact on neighbouring amenity. The alterations are contained within the private boundary of the site and do not interfere with the adopted highway, pedestrian access and allow for accessible access to and from the building.

“Taking all matters into account the proposal is considered to represent sustainable development. The application is therefore recommended for approval subject to conditions.”