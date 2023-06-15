Patients urged to avoid A&E amid heatwave and doctors strike

🏥 Patients have been urged to avoid attending accident and emergency departments at Liverpool's hospitals as they battle "significant demand." The message has come as doctors represented by the British Medical Association take part in industrial action, which is scheduled to end at 7am on Saturday.

🇺🇦 Liverpool City Council is looking for people to become hosts for displaced Ukrainians who have fled the country following the Russian invasion. People can apply to the Homes for Ukraine team at Liverpool City Council to host a Ukrainian in their home under the scheme. To take part, people must offer a spare bedroom(s) or self-contained property for at least six months.

