Paul O’Grady given freedom of Wirral, council to spend £6m on potholes

Paul O’Grady given freedom of Wirral, council to spend £6m on roads, residents urged not to bin batteries.

By Emily Bonner
Published 12th Jul 2023, 06:55 BST

⚫ The late Paul O'Grady has been given the freedom of his home borough Wirral after politicians voted unanimously on Monday night to honour the star who died suddenly in March. A ceremony with members of Mr O'Grady's family and invited guests will happen at a later date.

⚫ Wirral Council will spend nearly £6m this summer to fix surfaces and potholes on more than 100 roads. The work will be carried out on 138 roads, pavements and bridges across the borough, with the funding coming through a settlement from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

⚫ Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service are urging local residents not to throw batteries in the bin after an increase in accidental fires across the region. Batteries can contain hazardous materials, such as mercury, lead and cadmium, which, if they are not disposed of correctly, can have devastating effects.

