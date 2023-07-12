Paul O’Grady given freedom of Wirral, council to spend £6m on potholes

Paul O’Grady given freedom of Wirral, council to spend £6m on roads, residents urged not to bin batteries.

⚫ The late Paul O'Grady has been given the freedom of his home borough Wirral after politicians voted unanimously on Monday night to honour the star who died suddenly in March. A ceremony with members of Mr O'Grady's family and invited guests will happen at a later date.

⚫ Wirral Council will spend nearly £6m this summer to fix surfaces and potholes on more than 100 roads. The work will be carried out on 138 roads, pavements and bridges across the borough, with the funding coming through a settlement from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement