The late Paul O'Grady, beloved comedian and TV presenter, is an icon of British entertainment. Now, a year after his passing, ITV is set to commemorate his journey with their new documentary, The Life And Death Of Lily Savage. O'Grady, hailed as a 'national treasure', found success with audiences due to his charisma and wit. The Birkenhead-born star's work in animal welfare and his representation of LGBT+ culture means his legacy continues to resonate.

Part of his rise to fame was Lily Savage, O'Grady's drag queen alter-ego. Lily emerged during a time when LGBT+ rights weren't fully acknowledged, yet she challenged societal norms. Starting in underground gay bars in the 1970s, Lily's journey took her to mainstream success. This included appearances on shows like The Big Breakfast and Blankety Blank.

In The Life And Death Of Lily Savage, personal accounts from family and friends offer insights into O'Grady's life. Reflecting on his impact, fellow LGBT+ members like Sir Ian McKellen and Julian Clary recall his kindness and humour. O'Grady's daughter, Sharon Mousley, reveals more of the man behind the persona, noting Lily allowed O'Grady to express himself in ways he couldn't as himself.

The documentary also revisits pivotal moments in O'Grady's life, from his activism during the AIDS crisis to his decision to retire Lily Savage in 2004. As we celebrate the life of Paul O'Grady, we're reminded of his impact on British culture and his dedication to authenticity.