“We’re all a bit gutted but have to respect the decision. I hope we made a difference.”

People across Merseyside have been left ‘gutted’ as a popular radio host has presented his final breakfast show.

Yesterday, Paul Salt announced he would no longer be hosting breakfast on BBC Radio Merseyside, as part of ongoing changes to BBC Local Radio.

Salty, who has hosted the morning show for two and a half years said he would “love to carry on doing it for longer” but that it wasn’t his decision.

Today (August 10) marked Paul’s last appearance on the popular show as he said goodbye to listeners at 10.00am.

In a statement on Twitter yesterday (August 9), Paul Salt said: “I’m sorry to stay tomorrow will be my last breakfast show. As you know there’s going to be a few changes to BBC Merseyside. I’ve loved the last two and a half years and I’m really proud the audience has continued to grow on breakfast! I just wanted to say thanks for listening.”

Salty said he will be starting a new evening sports show in September and confirmed that co-hosts Leanne Harper and Jenny-Lee Summers will also be leaving the breakfast show.

The statement suggested the decision was made by the trio as Salt continued “We’re all a bit gutted but have to respect the decision. I hope we made a difference.”

BBC local radio changes: In October, the BBC set out proposals that would see local radio stations share more content and broadcast fewer programmes unique to their areas. It would mean local programming restricted before 2pm and afternoon programmes across England shared between its 39 local radio stations.

The BBC would move to a Digital First strategy, with a number of local stations sharing programming. The changes would mean the loss of around fifty jobs.

NUJ strikes: Stations across the country have participated in strike action by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in protest to the changes and many MPs have written to Tim Davie, the BBC’s director general, asking him to change the plans.