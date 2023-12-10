Paul Weller performs low-key gig in surprise Liverpool venue
The rockstar appeared alongside other iconic musicians.
Paul Weller performed an intimate gig at a surprise Liverpool venue this weekend, all in the name of charity.
The rockstar appeared at St Michael-in-The-Hamlet Church, Aigburth, on Saturday evening (December 9) and performed an acoustic set.
The concert saw Weller, John Power, Kathryn Williams and Reid Anderson each play 30 minute sets, with 100% of the ticket costs going to local food bank, Micah Liverpool.
St Michael-in-The-Hamlet Church described the evening as 'very intimate' and tickets were priced at £40 per person.
An attendee shared a video of Weller's performance on X (formerly Twitter), playing alongside Steve Pilgrim, and Steve Brookes.
Former member of The La's, John Power, also took to the stage and shared a photograph with Weller after the gig.