Peek inside new White Hart pub on Hope Street as opening day nears
The 'Dickensian snug pub' is not far off from opening and will feature six rotating cask ales.
Things are 'getting exciting' for a new pub in Liverpool as it reaches the final stages of preparation before opening its doors for the first time.
Described as a 'Dickensian snug pub', the White Hart on Hope Street is set to open in the coming weeks and has been teasing punters with posts on Instagram.
The pub will feature six rotating cask ales and will have a cosy interior complete with a fireplace. It will be a sister pub to the Red Lion on Slater Street and the Vines on Lime Street.
The White Hart is now in the final stages of coming together, with the team behind it posting: "We nearly done. Maybe another 10-14 days before we open our lovely Georgian quarter Georgian door. Getting exciting now."
Another pub will also be opening around the corner on Arrad Street, called the Engineer, by the same people. The Engineer styles itself as an 'ultimate backstreet boozer'.