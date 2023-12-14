The mastermind behind Penny Lane bakery, Desserts by Dre, hopes to wow the Aldi team with his festive take on his speciality dessert, Christmas Pudding Cheesecake.

A Liverpool bakery will feature in a brand-new programme, for the chance to have its desserts sold in Aldi.

The programme sees British suppliers put festive foodie creations to Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, and Communications Director at Aldi UK, Richard Thornton, with the opportunity to land a life changing contract for the festive season.

Dre Carrington, who is the mastermind behind Penny Lane bakery, Desserts by Dre, hopes to wow the Aldi team with his festive take on his speciality dessert, Christmas Pudding Cheesecake.

In addition to his cake shop, Dre sells his creations wholesale and online, but says the scale of an order from a big supermarket would change everything.

He said: "Not only would it be the most incredible and ilfe changing opportunity to have a product I created available in stores throughout the country, but it would also be an honour knowing people are having my dessert at one of the most special times of the year, where food is so important!"

Other hopefuls include Wigston Deli, who pitch Pigs in Blankets Samosas, festive themed steamed pudding from Worcestershire based The Pudding Shop, and Pigs in Blankets Ice Cream from Yorkshire dairy farm Yorvale.