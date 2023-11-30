Taken in 1976, the Penny Lane sign is 'totally pristine' and was returned by an anonymous man.

An iconic Liverpool street sign has been returned to the city, 47 years after being stolen by drunk students.

The former student contacted The Beatles Story museum was earlier this year and offered to post the street sign back to Liverpool, where he said, ‘it should now spend the rest of its days'.

He said when it was stolen, the group of students were ‘worse for wear’.

In his message to The Beatles Story, the anonymous gentleman said: “Because I am getting on a bit now, I want to return it to the Pool, where I spent six very happy years as a student, undergrad then postgrad, including meeting my wife of 44 years. Obviously, Liverpool is where the sign should now spend the rest of its days.”

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram described Penny Lane as a 'music time capsule immortalised by those four boys who shook the world'.

Cllr Dan Barrington, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for Transport and Connectivity, said: “The removal of street signs is a criminal offence which can lead to a prison sentence.

"However, given the history of this case and the fact this Penny Lane has got back to where it belongs after what looks like a long and winding journey, then I think we can all agree to just let it be.”

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram described Penny Lane as a 'music time capsule immortalised by those four boys who shook the world' adding: "Penny Lane is in our ears and in our eyes - and this time it's for keeps."