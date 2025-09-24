Pensioner's teeth knocked out in 'nasty' Liverpool city centre attack
At around 11.50pm on Sunday (September 21), a man in his 70s was in the Ranelagh Tavern on Ranelagh Street when police say he was attacked by a male and punched in the face, causing lost teeth and an injury to his jaw. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The police have now issued CCTV images of a man who they believe could assist with enquiries and are asking anyone who recognises him to get in touch.
Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This was a nasty and cowardly assault on a man which left him with a significant injury to his face.
“We believe the bar and the surrounding area would have been busy on Sunday night and that someone might recognise the male in the CCTV images or be able to assist further with our enquiries.
“We would ask anyone with information which could assist to get in touch.”
Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook quoting reference 25000781846. You can also report information via their website or call 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here.