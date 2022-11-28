Work will be carried out to remove an invasive plant.

People are being told to avoid parts of Sefton’s coastline that are at risk of being “lost altogether.”

Work is due to be carried out throughout December and January at sand dunes along Sefton’s coast in a bid to remove an invasive plant species which has taken over parts of the borough’s coastline.

Advertisement

The work, which will be carried out by Natural England, is part of a wider sand dune restoration programme aiming to protect Sefton’s coast from further degradation.

One of the issues with the coastline, which is home to rare species including lizards and natterjacks in its dune habitat, is the rapid growth of Japanese Rose – a species of plant capable of quickly out-competing native species.

The problem has grown in recent years to the point that now that an area along the coast the size of 12 football fields has been completely taken over by the plant.

The rose, which causes the dunes to ‘overstabilise’, will be removed over the next two months by a team using diggers to bury the plants where they are found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burying the plans will limit the use of herbicide needed to carry ou the works, according to Green Sefton.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Green Sefton also said that people should: “Give contractors space, follow diversions & keep dogs on lead” while the work is being carried out.

It adds: “Sand dunes provide a sanctuary for many endangered plants and animals but unfortunately are listed as the most threatened habitats in Europe.

“The Sefton Coast is a protected Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation for its incredible dune habitats and rare species but if non-native invasions are left unchecked, vast areas of our dune system, and native plants and animals, are at risk of being lost altogether.

Advertisement