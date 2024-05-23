Ormskirk is renowned for its gingerbread, historic market, nature reserves, wildlife and as a go to place for Scouser looking to escape the city.
But did you know the market town has produced top musicians, leading comedians, sport champions, world record holders and many other famous faces too?
Here we take a look at 10 household names and successful celebrities that were born or raised in Ormskirk.
1. Jon Culshaw
Actor, comedian and impressionist Jon Culshaw is best known for his work on the comedy show Dead Ringers. Born in Ormskirk, he was educated at St Bede's RC High School and started his career in hospital radio in Ormskirk. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
2. Stephen Warnock
Born in Ormskirk, the future Liverpool and England left-back played for local side Rufford Colts and St Bede's RC High School before joining Liverpool FC and breaking into the Premier League. A UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Championship he is now a regular pundit on BBC Sport and Sky. Photo: Stephen Warnock. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
3. Nisha Katona
Nisha Katona, MBE is a British restaurateur, TV personality and food writer who was born in Ormskirk and studied at Scarisbrick Hall School before doing law at Liverpool John Moores University. The daughter of two doctors, she is the founder of Mowgli Street Food restaurants and the Mowgli Trust charity, which holds the ever-growing Mowgli Dog Show in Wirral each year. Photo: Local TV
4. Les Pattinson
Ormskirk-born rock star Les Pattinson best known for his work as the bassist and co-writer of the Liverpool-based band Echo & the Bunnymen. He helped write many of the band's Top 20 hits, such as The Killing Moon, which featured in the 2001 film Donnie Darko. The band also recorded a cover of People Are Strange by the Doors in 1987, for the soundtrack to the film The Lost Boys. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
