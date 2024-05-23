4 . Les Pattinson

Ormskirk-born rock star Les Pattinson best known for his work as the bassist and co-writer of the Liverpool-based band Echo & the Bunnymen. He helped write many of the band's Top 20 hits, such as The Killing Moon, which featured in the 2001 film Donnie Darko. The band also recorded a cover of People Are Strange by the Doors in 1987, for the soundtrack to the film The Lost Boys. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images