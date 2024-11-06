Mentioned in the Doomsday Book back in 1086, Woolton was a stand-alone village for many centuries until it was is incorporated into Liverpool in 1913. However, the historic neighbourhood is far more well known for being synonymous with The Beatles.

John Lennon’s childhood home at 251 Menlove Avenue was in Woolton, as is Strawberry Field and the grave of Eleanor Rigby, both of which provided inspiration for hit songs of the same name. It is also thought that Lennon first met Paul McCartney during a fête at St Peter's Church in Woolton in 1957.

But did you know the area has also produced world champions, award-winning actors, stunning models, talented writers and plenty of other fantastic musicians?

Here we take a look at 11 household names and successful celebrities that were born or raised in Woolton.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].

1 . Jodie Comer Jodie Comer rose to global prominence for her role as assassin Villanelle in the spy thriller Killing Eve and has become an award-winning TV, film and stage actress. Comer was born in Childwall but attended St Julie’s Catholic High School in Woolton and began acting at a local weekend drama school called CALS when she was 11. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

2 . John Lennon The childhood home of John Lennon - founder, vocalist and rhythm guitarist of The Beatles - is famously number 251 Menlove Avenue in Woolton. The Grade II listed building is a global tourist attraction and preserved by the National Trust. Strawberry Field and the grave of Eleanor Rigby - both titles of huge Beatles hits - are also in Woolton. | Getty Images

3 . Amy Jackson Bollywood actress and model Amy Jackson has more than 13.7 million followers on Instagram. Born in the Isle of Man to Scouse parents, she was raised in Woolton from the age of two. After winning Miss Teen World in 2009 she went on to model for Hugo Boss, Cartier and star in numerous Indian films. | STR/AFP via Getty Images