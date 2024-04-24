Birkenhead is famous having the oldest standing building Merseyside, establishing the now famous Mersey Ferry back in the 12th century, the beautiful ‘People’s Garden’ that is Birkenhead Park and for being on ‘the other side of the water’ (depending on your perspective).
But did you know the Wirral town has produced pioneering mountaineers, Oscar winning actresses, music stars, record-breakers and Turner Prize winners?
Here we take a look at 11 household names and successful celebrities that were born or raised in Birkenhead.
1. Paul O'Grady
The late Paul O’Grady is known for his iconic drag act Lily Savage and an adoration of animals following the success of his award-winning ITV show For The Love Of Dogs. He is often confused as a Scouser but is actually from Birkenhead. Born in Tranmere, it is hoped that a statue will be erected there in his honour.
2. Elvis Costello
Singer, songwriter and producer (and Liverpool fan) Elvis Costello was born in London but moved to his father’s home town of Birkenhead as a youngster. He formed his first band while living on the Wirral, a folk duo called Rusty, before going on to become a huge star during the punk and new wave era. His song Little Palaces is about the Cadbury's factory in Moreton and life in Birkenhead. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
3. Glenda Jackson
The daughter of a Birkenhead bricklayer, Glenda Jackson went on to distinguish herself as an actress and politician. She won the Oscar for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love and again three years later for A Touch Of Class. As a member of the Labour Party, she served continuously as an MP for 23 years. She sadly died last year at the age of 87 after a brief illness. Photo: Jack Kay/Express/Getty Images
4. Taron Egerton
Kingsman star Taron Egerton was born in Birkenhead before moving to North Wales when he was 12. The talented actor won a Golden Globe for his role as Elton John in the musical Rocketman in 2019. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
