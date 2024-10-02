Mentioned in the Doomsday Book back in 1086, West Derby is far older than Liverpool itself and was once a seat of power with its own castle. The village is now renowned locally for its prestigious properties in Sandfield Park and the leafy open spaces of Croxteth Park.
But did you know that West Derby, with its population of around 14,382, has produced top musicians, leading comedians, sport champions, actors and many other famous faces too? Here we take a look at 11 household names and successful celebrities that were born or raised in the area.
1. Chris McCausland
Comedian and actor Chris McCausland is currently starring in BBC One's Saturday night flagship show Strictly Come Dancing, with partner Dianne Buswell. The 47-year-old was born in West Derby in 1977 and moved to Surbiton 20 years later. Chris lost his sight at the age of 22 due to retinitis pigmentosa. He made a move into stand up comedy in 2003 and embarked on a career that has made him a household name and a regular on TV panel shows. | BBC
2. Pete Best
Pete Best was The Beatles' drummer before the band achieved worldwide fame with his replacement Ringo Starr. Born in India in 1941, the family moved to West Derby a few years later. They lived in Ellerslie and then above Ma Egerton's pub in the city centre before mum Mona Best bought the family house at 8 Hayman’s Green, West Derby, in 1957 and opened the now legendary Casbah Coffee Club in the cellar - which is where it all began for The Beatles. | PA
3. Sam Quek
Olympian, TV host and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Samantha Ann Quek was born in Liverpool and moved to West Derby when she was about a month old. At the age of five, the family moved to Wirral, where she attended Hillside Primary School and then Birkenhead High School. It was at the latter that she first played hockey - going on to win Olympic gold with team GB in 2016. | Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
4. Trent Alexander-Arnold
Premier League and Champions League winner Trent Alexander-Arnold was born in West Derby in 1998 and attended St Matthew's Catholic Primary School down the road on Queen’s Drive. The England and Liverpool footballer moved to Rainhill High School as part of his training with the LFC Academy. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
