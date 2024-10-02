2 . Pete Best

Pete Best was The Beatles' drummer before the band achieved worldwide fame with his replacement Ringo Starr. Born in India in 1941, the family moved to West Derby a few years later. They lived in Ellerslie and then above Ma Egerton's pub in the city centre before mum Mona Best bought the family house at 8 Hayman’s Green, West Derby, in 1957 and opened the now legendary Casbah Coffee Club in the cellar - which is where it all began for The Beatles. | PA