2 . I always feel safe

Moving to the city by myself, I was certain I'd feel anxious and unsafe but I just don't. Liverpool really is home to some of the nicest people you'll ever meet and I can categorically say I feel safer here than I did in a posh town down south. Of course, you'll always feel a little unsafe walking around at a night as a woman but there is such a community spirit and always someone looking out for you. Photo: Emma Dukes