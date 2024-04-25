Moving anywhere can be pretty terrifying but, as someone who grew up just across the water, I thought I was well-equipped for my move to Liverpool and already knew everything about the city.
After spending three years living down in Hampshire, I moved back to Merseyside in 2019 and decided it was time to live in the big city. I’ve now lived on the outskirts of the city centre for a number of years and have been reflecting on my time, and what I’ve learned about Liverpool.
There really are some things that you just aren’t aware of unless you live here - some of which are rather annoying - and the city has definitely helped me learn more about myself, too.
So, here are 11 things I’ve learned as a ‘Wool’ living in Liverpool...
1. The fireworks never stop
Now this is probably because I live on the outskirts of the city centre, but the fireworks never seem to stop. No matter what time of year it is, I hear fireworks pretty much every night and sometimes they start in the middle of the day. I'm all for a bit of Bonfire Night fun but really? Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. I always feel safe
Moving to the city by myself, I was certain I'd feel anxious and unsafe but I just don't. Liverpool really is home to some of the nicest people you'll ever meet and I can categorically say I feel safer here than I did in a posh town down south. Of course, you'll always feel a little unsafe walking around at a night as a woman but there is such a community spirit and always someone looking out for you. Photo: Emma Dukes
3. I'd been pronouncing things wrong
Considering I've lived on Merseyside for the majority of my life, I'm embarrassed to say I didn't find out I was pronouncing places wrong until I moved to Liverpool. Imagine my horror when I mentioned a bus going to 'gate-acre' only to be told it's actually 'gat-accar'. Photo: Colin Pyle/Wikimedia
4. Driving is terrifying
I knew learning to drive in a city centre would be chaotic but Liverpool is honestly terrifying. I started my driving lessons in the city but quickly decided to choose the Wirral as the place for my test because trying to get around town in rush hour is traumatising at times. Photo: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld
