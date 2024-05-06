Bootle was once a bathing resort for Liverpool’s wealthy families but later became renowned for its shipping and docks and is now a major focus of regeneration in Sefton.
But did you know the Merseyside town has produced top musicians, leading comedians, sport champions, filmmakers and many other famous faces too?
Here we take a look at 12 household names and successful celebrities that were born or raised in Bootle.
1. Jamie Carragher
Former footballer and Sky Sports commentator, Jamie Carragher was born in Bootle and went to Savio Salesian College. He remains Liverpool’s second-longest serving player, winning the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup during his 737-game career at Anfield. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
2. Janice Long
Trailblazing Bootle DJ Janice Long was the first woman to have her own show on BBC Radio 1. She joined BBC Radio Merseyside as a station assistant in 1979 and first hit the airwaves in December 1982 - beginning a glittering career which spanned four decades and saw her achieve new heights for women in the industry. She died on Christmas Day 2021. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
3. Tom O'Connor
Bootle-born comedian and host Tom O'Connor was a mathematics and music teacher at the St Joan of Arc School before getting his big TV break on The Comedians. During the 1970s and 1980s he was one of the most famous faces on television and ended up with his own series The Tom O'Connor Show. In later years he won Celebrity Come Dine with Me and appeared on Pointless. Photo: Danny Martindale/Getty Images
4. Alex Greenwood
Lioness Alex Greenwood was immortalised with a 22ft mural in the heart of her home town Bootle after England beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final to be crowned European champions. At club level, the centre-back played for both Everton and Liverpool before going on to win trophies with Manchester United, Olympique Lyonnais and Manchester City. Photo: Getty Images
