3 . Tom O'Connor

Bootle-born comedian and host Tom O'Connor was a mathematics and music teacher at the St Joan of Arc School before getting his big TV break on The Comedians. During the 1970s and 1980s he was one of the most famous faces on television and ended up with his own series The Tom O'Connor Show. In later years he won Celebrity Come Dine with Me and appeared on Pointless. Photo: Danny Martindale/Getty Images