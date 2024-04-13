Southport is renowned for having the second longest pier in the British Isles, inspiring Napoleon’s design for Paris’ boulevards, bikers gathering by Silcock's Golden Gallopers Carousel (maybe that one is a bit more local) and seaside holidays.
But did you know the Merseyside borough has produced top musicians, leading comedians, sport champions, film producers and many other famous faces too?
Here we take a look at 12 household names and successful celebrities that were born or raised in Southport.
1. Lee Mack
Comedian, actor and quiz show host Lee Mack was born in Southport. He wrote and starred in the sitcom Not Going Out and is a team captain on the BBC One comedy panel show Would I Lie to You? He went to Birkdale Primary Junior School, Stanley High School in Southport, and Everton High School in Blackburn. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
2. Miranda Richardson
Actress Miranda Richardson was born in Southport. She won a Golden Globe for her performance in Enchanted April. Her films include Empire of the Sun, The Crying Game, Sleepy Hollow, Chicken Run and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Stringer
3. Marcus Wareing
Marcus Wareing is a Michelin-starred celebrity chef and is now best known for being a judge on Masterchef: The Professionals. He was born in Southport. His father was a fruit and potato merchant. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
4. Adele Roberts
BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has also become a reality TV personality following appearances on Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip and Dancing on Ice. She was born in Southport and was educated at Merchant Taylors' Girls' School. Photo: ITV
