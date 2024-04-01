St Helens is renowned for glass, the road transport museum, that Dream sculpture that pops above the trees on the M62, the Rainhill Beer Festival (okay, maybe not that one, but I heartily recommend it) and, of course, the all-conquering rugby league team, Saints.
But did you know the Merseyside borough has produced top musicians, leading comedians, sport world champions, film directors and many other famous faces too?
Here we take a look at 12 household names and successful celebrities that were born or raised in St Helens. We have not included the host of rugby stars that have emerged from the region.
1. Johnny Vegas
Comedian and actor, Johnny Vegas was born in the Thatto Heath area of St Helens. He continues to live in his home town and has been outspoken about the pride he takes in it. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
2. Michael Smith
Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith is a professional darts player and is currently ranked No. 3 in the world. He is a former world champion, having won the 2023 World Championship. He was born in St Helens and is a lifelong Saints fan. Photo: Luke Walker/Stringer/Getty Images
3. Emma Rigby
Award-winning actress, Emma Rigby, was born in St Helens and attended De La Salle High School. She started her career in Hollyoaks and has since appeared in hit TV shows and films. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty
4. Rick Astley
Singer, Rick Astley, was born in Newton-le-Willows and lived there with his three siblings. Astley rose to fame with the Stock Aitken Waterman trio and his debut single Never Gonna Give You Up was a number one hit single in 25 countries. He has enjoyed big revival recently, performing on stage at the O2 with the Foo Fighters and at Radio 2 in the Park in 2023. Photo: Luca V. Teuchmann/Getty Images