4 . Rick Astley

Singer, Rick Astley, was born in Newton-le-Willows and lived there with his three siblings. Astley rose to fame with the Stock Aitken Waterman trio and his debut single Never Gonna Give You Up was a number one hit single in 25 countries. He has enjoyed big revival recently, performing on stage at the O2 with the Foo Fighters and at Radio 2 in the Park in 2023. Photo: Luca V. Teuchmann/Getty Images