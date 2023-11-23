Liverpool is the birthplace of some incredible people, who have become household names, or even global stars, for their music, art or activism.
However, LiverpoolWorld readers believe many others deserve the lasting tribute. From Gerry Marsden to Speedo Mick, here are 12 famous faces who you believe deserve a statue in Liverpool.
1. Gerry Marsden
Gerry Marsden was leader of Gerry and the Pacemakers, known for iconic hits such as You'll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Across The Mersey. In 2003, he was made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for supporting victims of the Hillsborough disaster. Marsden sadly died in 2021 and a plaque in his honour can be seen outside Anfield. Photo: Getty Images
2. Anne Williams
Anne Williams was a Hillsborough campaigner whose 15-year-old son Kevin was one of the 97 Liverpool supporters unlawfully killed during the disaster in 1989. She fought for justice for more than two decades and died aged 60 of cancer in 2013. A mural of Williams can be seen on Anfield Road, painted by Paul Curtis.
3. Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham is a Kirkby-born actor who rose to fame for his role in the iconic 2006 film, This Is England. He has received numerous accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and two BMAs. He received an OBE last year and continues to star in huge films and television programmes, including the new Bodies series on Netflix. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
4. Michael Cullen aka Speedo Mick
Speedo Mick is a Liverpool icon, who has raised over £1,000,000 by walking, swimming and attending football matches in his bright blue Speedos. The money he has raised has helped more than 120 small charities through The Speedomick Foundation, primarily focusing on support young people with mental health struggles or who are living in poverty. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images