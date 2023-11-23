1 . Gerry Marsden

Gerry Marsden was leader of Gerry and the Pacemakers, known for iconic hits such as You'll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Across The Mersey. In 2003, he was made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for supporting victims of the Hillsborough disaster. Marsden sadly died in 2021 and a plaque in his honour can be seen outside Anfield. Photo: Getty Images