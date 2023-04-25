From actors, singers and comedians to sports stars, many talented people are from St Helens.
Many people know St Helens because its Super League side Saints there are many other famous faces from the Merseyside town and borough.
From hugely successful film directors, to Premier League footballers, St Helens is the birthplace of many household names and successful individuals.
Here are 13 famous faces that were born or raised in St Helens.
1. Johnny Vegas
Comedian and actor, Johnny Vegas was born in the Thatto Heath area of St Helens. He continues to live in his home town and has been outspoken about the pride he takes in it. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Stringer/Getty
2. Michael Smith
Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith is a professional darts player, and reigning World Champion. He was born in St Helens and is a lifelong rugby fan. Photo: Luke Walker/Stringer/Getty Images
3. Emma Rigby
Award-winning actress, Emma Rigby, was born in St Helens and attended De La Salle High School. She started her career in Hollyoaks and has since appeared in hit TV shows and films. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty
4. Jacqui Abbott
Born in St Helens, Jacqui Abbott was a singer with The Beautiful South, following Briana Corrigan’s departure. She has also produced music with Paul Heaton, including their number one album, Manchester Calling.