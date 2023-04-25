Register
13 famous faces that were born and bred in St Helens, including Johnny Vegas and Rick Astley

From actors, singers and comedians to sports stars, many talented people are from St Helens.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 20:35 BST

Many people know St Helens because its Super League side Saints there are many other famous faces from the Merseyside town and borough.

From hugely successful film directors, to Premier League footballers, St Helens is the birthplace of many household names and successful individuals.

Here are 13 famous faces that were born or raised in St Helens.

Comedian and actor, Johnny Vegas was born in the Thatto Heath area of St Helens. He continues to live in his home town and has been outspoken about the pride he takes in it.

Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith is a professional darts player, and reigning World Champion. He was born in St Helens and is a lifelong rugby fan.

Award-winning actress, Emma Rigby, was born in St Helens and attended De La Salle High School. She started her career in Hollyoaks and has since appeared in hit TV shows and films.

Born in St Helens, Jacqui Abbott was a singer with The Beautiful South, following Briana Corrigan’s departure. She has also produced music with Paul Heaton, including their number one album, Manchester Calling.

Born in St Helens, Jacqui Abbott was a singer with The Beautiful South, following Briana Corrigan’s departure. She has also produced music with Paul Heaton, including their number one album, Manchester Calling.

