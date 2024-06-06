Mentioned in the Doomsday Book back in 1086, Huyton is now renowned locally for having an absolutely massive two-storey Asda Supercentre where you could lose days of your life.
But did you know the Merseyside town with a population of around 59,000 has produced top musicians, leading comedians, sport champions, film producers and many other famous faces too?
Here we take a look at 14 household names and successful celebrities that were born or raised in Huyton.
1. Paddy Pimblett
UFC star 'Paddy the Baddy' is one of the most exciting fighters in the UK. The 29-year-old grew up in Huyton and attended St Margaret Mary's Primary school and Cardinal Heenan Catholic High school. A professional since 2012, Pimblett fights out of Next Generation MMA in Liverpool city centre, along with fellow mixed martial arts star ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire
2. Carol Decker
Say the name Carol Decker to anyone who lived through the 1980s and they will instantly break into the chorus of ‘China In Your Hand’ by T-Pau. Huyton-born Decker was the lead singer of the band, which enjoyed international success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They split in 1991, but Carol has built a new version of the band and is currently touring. Photo: United Archives via Getty Images
3. Steven Gerrard
A man who needs no introduction. Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard won virtually everything in the game and famously led the Reds' miraculous fight back from 3-0 down against an all-star AC Milan side to win the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul in 2005. Gerrard lived on the Bluebell Estate in Huyton and also went to St. Michael's primary school in the area. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
4. Freddie Starr
Stand up comedian, impressionist, singer and actor Freddie Starr (pictured here with Michael Jackson) was absolutely massive in the 1980s and 1990s. He had his own TV series - The Freddie Starr Show - when there was still only four terrestrial channels and it really was a big deal. Born in Ulster Road, Liverpool, he moved to Huyton aged four and attended Sylvester's Primary, and later Huyton Secondary Modern. He took part in the eleventh season of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2011 and died in 2019. Photo: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
