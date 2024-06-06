4 . Freddie Starr

Stand up comedian, impressionist, singer and actor Freddie Starr (pictured here with Michael Jackson) was absolutely massive in the 1980s and 1990s. He had his own TV series - The Freddie Starr Show - when there was still only four terrestrial channels and it really was a big deal. Born in Ulster Road, Liverpool, he moved to Huyton aged four and attended Sylvester's Primary, and later Huyton Secondary Modern. He took part in the eleventh season of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2011 and died in 2019. Photo: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images