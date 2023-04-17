Register
21 famous faces that were born and bred in Wirral, including Paul O’Grady and Daniel Craig

We’ve taken a look at the most famous people who are from across the water.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST

We all know Liverpool is the birthplace of many amazing people and famous names, from the Beatles to Jodie Comer. But, did you know that there are loads of celebrities who were born just across the water?

Often confused as Scousers, famous faces such as Daniel Craig and Paul Hollywood were born in Wirral.

Here are some famous faces that were born or raised on the peninsula.

Solo artist and co-frontman of The Last Shadow Puppets, Miles Kane was born in Birkenhead and raised in Meols. He now lives in London.

1. Miles Kane

Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Shirley Ballas, was born in Wallasey. She moved to Yorskire as a teenager but retained her accent.

2. Shirley Ballas

Although actor Taron Egerton prides himself from being raised in North Wales, he was actually born in Birkenhead.

3. Taron Egerton

Comedian, actor and presenter, Ted Robbins grew up in Bebington and went to Wirral Grammar School.

4. Ted Robbins

