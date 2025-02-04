Liverpool has produced dozens of outstanding actors who have gone on to become household names around the world, starring in Britain’s most-loved soap operas. hit Netflix shows and Hollywood movies.

From the woman behind Gavin & Stacey’s ‘Pam’ to the Emmy Award winning actress who brought ‘Vilanelle’ to life, our city has truly raised some of the biggest and best actors out there.

We asked our readers which Liverpool and Merseyside actors are the best of all time, and we have compiled the below list as a result. Let us know your favourite actors or films that have come from Liverpool in the comments below.

1 . Josh Finan Wirral-born Finan is best known for playing Marco in The Responder, Diggsy in Netflix's Baby Reindeer and Gerry Adams in Say Nothing. The Wirral-born actor recently appeared in the latest series of Black Mirror alongside Peter Capaldi and James Nelson-Joyce. He is currently filming Waiting For The Out, a new BBC drama. | BBC

2 . Sue Johnston Award-winning actress Sue Johnston grew up in Prescot and is known for her iconic roles in Brookside, the Royle Family and the Walking Dead. Johnston is considered a national treasure and was recently handed the Freedom of Liverpool award. | Local TV

3 . Ricky Tomlinson Ricky Tomlinson is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside and Jim Royle in The Royle Family. He has also starred in several films and has lived in Liverpool for most of his life. | David Munn Photo: Submitted

4 . Alison Steadman Liverpool-born Alison Steadman is best known for her role as Pam in the hit TV series, Gavin & Stacey. She has also appeared in many films throughout her impressive career and has received a number of awards. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson