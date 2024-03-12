Liverpool is the birthplace of many brilliant people, who have been household names all over the globe - from the greatest rock band of all time to Hollywood actors.

While these people may now be instantly recognisable when they appear on our television screens or on our social media feeds, once upon a time they were just normal people growing up in the Merseyside, just like the rest of us, and had no idea just how famous they would become.

We have taken a look back in time and dug out some old photos of some of Liverpool and Merseyside's most well known celebrities - from Jodie Comer to Tom Baker - taken many years ago.

Look through our gallery and see how many you recognise - some are hard to recognise, and sadly some are no longer with us, but these celebs are truly Liverpool icons.

1 . Jason Isaacs in 1997 Liverpool-born actor Jason Isaacs in 1997, not long before he would go on to star in his most-renowned role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Paul McCartney in 1948 Beatle-to-be Paul McCartney in 1948, when he was aged just six. In this photo he is with his brother Mike, who was eight at the time. Photo: Getty Images

3 . David Morrissey in 2001 Kensington-born actor David Morrissey starred in the hit series The Walking Dead. Here he is at the premiere of Captain Corelli''s Mandolin in 2001. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

4 . Liz McClarnon in 2005 Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon back in 2005 - age 23. She is the longest serving member of the iconic girl group. Photo: Getty Images