27 best Liverpool actors of all time, including Stephen Graham & James Nelson-Joyce

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd May 2025, 13:21 BST

Discover the top 27 actors from Liverpool and Merseyside, featuring Stephen Graham, James Nelson-Joyce, and more.

Liverpool is the birthplace of many incredibly talented people, from hit musicians and Olympians to Premier League footballers and Hollywood actors.

From Stephen Graham and James Nelson-Joyce to Glenda Jackson and Sue Johnston, Merseyside locals have gone on to become household names not only across the country but around the world.

We asked our readers to help us create a list of Liverpool’s finest. So, here are the 27 best actors from in and around Liverpool, according to you.

Wirral-born Finan is best known for playing Marco in The Responder, Diggsy in Netflix's Baby Reindeer and Gerry Adams in Say Nothing. The Wirral-born actor recently appeared in the latest series of Black Mirror alongside Peter Capaldi and James Nelson-Joyce. He is currently filming Waiting For The Out, a new BBC drama.

1. Josh Finan

Wirral-born Finan is best known for playing Marco in The Responder, Diggsy in Netflix's Baby Reindeer and Gerry Adams in Say Nothing. The Wirral-born actor recently appeared in the latest series of Black Mirror alongside Peter Capaldi and James Nelson-Joyce. He is currently filming Waiting For The Out, a new BBC drama. | BBC

Award-winning actress Sue Johnston grew up in Prescot and is known for her iconic roles in Brookside, the Royle Family and the Walking Dead. Johnston is considered a national treasure and was recently handed the Freedom of Liverpool award.

2. Sue Johnston

Award-winning actress Sue Johnston grew up in Prescot and is known for her iconic roles in Brookside, the Royle Family and the Walking Dead. Johnston is considered a national treasure and was recently handed the Freedom of Liverpool award. | Local TV

Ricky Tomlinson is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside and Jim Royle in The Royle Family. He has also starred in several films and has lived in Liverpool for most of his life.

3. Ricky Tomlinson

Ricky Tomlinson is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside and Jim Royle in The Royle Family. He has also starred in several films and has lived in Liverpool for most of his life. | David Munn Photo: Submitted

Liverpool-born Alison Steadman is best known for her role as Pam in the hit TV series, Gavin & Stacey. She has also appeared in many films throughout her impressive career and has received a number of awards.

4. Alison Steadman

Liverpool-born Alison Steadman is best known for her role as Pam in the hit TV series, Gavin & Stacey. She has also appeared in many films throughout her impressive career and has received a number of awards. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolHollywood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice