27 magnificent pictures of Luke Littler's show-stopping home in the North West

Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

When he’s not hitting 180s, darts star Luke Littler rests his head in an absolutely gorgeous North West home and we’re giving you the chance to have a peek around!

Warrington born Luke may only be 18-years-old but thanks to his supersonic darts career, the teenager boasts very impressive living arrangements.

Last Autumn, the world number two moved into a five bedroom property in his hometown, with his parents as house mates!

The impressive property, which Luke reportedly rents for £6,000 a month, boasts six bathrooms - five of which are en-suites for the bedrooms- a large lounge, a super modern kitchen/diner, a study and a snug room.

There is even a huge indoor pool, a perfectly landscaped garden outside and a double garage, whilst one of the five bedrooms takes up an entire floor as a principle suite.

The property is still up on Rightmove so take a look around Luke Littler's house below...

Although it is worth noting that the following pictures are from when the property was last listed in October 2024 so we imagine there are a few more darts boars knocking around the place now!

The property is found behind double fronted gates

1. Luke Littler 1

The property is found behind double fronted gates | Rightmove

The pool

2. Luke Littler 2

The pool | Rightmove

Another look at the pool

3. Luke Littler 3

Another look at the pool | Rightmove

The living room

4. Luke Littler 4

The living room | Rightmove

