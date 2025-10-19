Merseyside is the birthplace of many incredible, successful and influential people - including those from the Wirral peninsula.

From actors and musicians to TV personalities and sportspeople, there’s certainly no shortage of talent across the water from Liverpool.

With this in mind, I asked AI to name the 13 most famous people from the Wirral - including those who are sadly no longer with us.

So, here are the Wirral’s most well-known faces, according to AI and what ChatGPT said about them.

1 . Daniel Craig Actor, best known for playing James Bond in the film series (from Casino Royale onwards). Although born in Chester, he grew up on the Wirral. | Piotr Zajac

2 . John Peel Legendary radio DJ and broadcaster known for introducing a huge variety of music styles to a wide audience. Born in Heswall. | Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

3 . Paul O'Grady Beloved comedian, actor, and television presenter, best known for his drag persona Lily Savage and for hosting hit shows such as The Paul O’Grady Show, For the Love of Dogs, and Blankety Blank. From Birkenhead. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

4 . Ian Botham One of England’s most celebrated cricketers, particularly famous in the 1970s–80s. Born in Heswall. | Mike Hewitt/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive