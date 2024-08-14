Best things to do and best places to go in Liverpool on a sunny day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although summer no longer means three months of sunny days, there are plenty of things to do in Liverpool when the sun does shine.

When the weather is fine, it's time to get outside and soak up the sun - safely, of course. We have compiled a list of some of the best things to do in Liverpool when it's cracking the flags, for the whole family and for just grown-ups.

We also hit the streets of the city to ask Liverpudlians what they think is the best thing to do in the city when the sun is shining. You can see more of that in the video above and take a look at the list below for few of our suggestions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🪁 Otterspool Promenade is a stunning riverside walk and accompanying area of parkland in South Liverpool. With beautiful views across the River Mersey, the promenade is an ideal place to go for a stroll, walk the dog, cycle or fly a kite. If it's going to take a bit more than that to tire the kids out, there is a skate park, playground and adventure park.

🏞️ A tranquil oasis in the heart of the city, the Bluecoat's garden is a real hidden gem. The green space at the oldest building in Liverpool city centre has a thriving ecosystem. You can grab some lunch from their on site cafe or bring your own to enjoy. If things get too toasty, you can always pop inside to see what's on offer from the 30 artists, craftspeople, arts organisations and independent retailers who call the venue home. This beautiful garden is the perfect spot to soak up the sun or find some shade away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

🧺 Why not grab a blanket and enjoy a picnic in Princes Park? It tends to be quieter than nearby Sefton Park, and it isn't as big, making it much easier to navigate. The Grade II listed green space has a fishing lake and historical features. Located in the heart of L8, it's well used by many different communities to exercise, play and enjoy the wildlife. Popular with dog walkers, there's a children's play area to keep the little ones busy.

🍸 Tucked away on New Bird Street in the heart of the Baltic Triangle, the Botanical Garden is a hidden spot perfect for sun seekers. It's a garden to drink, dance and be merry in. With a focus on Gin from around the world, there's also food on offer, and they're dog friendly. When the sun goes down, you can keep warm in front of the fire pit, and they even provide blankets.

Watch the video at the top of the page for more ideas to get up, get out and soak up the rays this summer in this glorious city we call home.