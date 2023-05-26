Trips to the seaside as a child are memories we all cherish. For many people in Liverpool making that extra effort to travel up the coast to Blackpool made for a really special day out.

There are plenty of wonderful beaches and attractions along the Merseyside coast to enjoy on a sunny day, or school holiday, but for Liverpudlians of a certain vintage the lure of Blackpool made for an extra special day out.

Many of us will be able to remember looking across the bay to see the Blackpool Tower and thinking we’d be there in minutes, only to still be in the car an hour and half later, wondering how the journey can possible take so long.

Once there, a walk on the pier, a stick of rock and a play on the beach were always big part of the day trip, but for most of us Blackpool Pleasure Beach was the main attraction.

We’ve delved into our archives to bring you some photos sure to take you back in time. How many of these old rides can you remember? Enjoy your trip down memory lane!

1 . Huge crowds Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always drawn the crowds

2 . Fun House The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background Photo: National World

3 . The Tom Sawyer Lake The Tom Sawyer Lake in 1989 Photo: National World

4 . The Tidal Wave The Tidal Wave swing ride was a favourite Photo: National World