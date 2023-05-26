Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Blackpool memories: 10 nostalgic photos to remind you of childhood trips to the seaside from Liverpool

Trips to the seaside as a child are memories we all cherish. For many people in Liverpool making that extra effort to travel up the coast to Blackpool made for a really special day out.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 26th May 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:34 BST

There are plenty of wonderful beaches and attractions along the Merseyside coast to enjoy on a sunny day, or school holiday, but for Liverpudlians of a certain vintage the lure of Blackpool made for an extra special day out.

Many of us will be able to remember looking across the bay to see the Blackpool Tower and thinking we’d be there in minutes, only to still be in the car an hour and half later, wondering how the journey can possible take so long.

Once there, a walk on the pier, a stick of rock and a play on the beach were always big part of the day trip, but for most of us Blackpool Pleasure Beach was the main attraction.

We’ve delved into our archives to bring you some photos sure to take you back in time. How many of these old rides can you remember? Enjoy your trip down memory lane!

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always drawn the crowds

1. Huge crowds

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always drawn the crowds

The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background

2. Fun House

The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background Photo: National World

The Tom Sawyer Lake in 1989

3. The Tom Sawyer Lake

The Tom Sawyer Lake in 1989 Photo: National World

The Tidal Wave swing ride was a favourite

4. The Tidal Wave

The Tidal Wave swing ride was a favourite Photo: National World

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:MemoriesSeasideLiverpoolBlackpoolBlackpool TowerBlackpool Pleasure BeachCoach