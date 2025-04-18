Celebrities send good luck messages to runners doing the marathon for Southport stabbing victims

Numerous celebrities have sent good luck messages to runners from a Southport primary school who are taking part in the London Marathon in memory of the Southport stabbing victims.
A group from Churchtown Primary School are running the London Maraton in memory of the Southport stabbing victims. | AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Churchtown Primary School community are running the London Maraton later this month in memory of the victims of the Southport attacks.

The five Churchtown Playground runners include Sergio Aguiar, whose daughter Alice was one of the victims in the Southport attack and a former pupil of the school.

They will run alongside Churchtown Primary School’s headteacher, Jinnie Payne, to raise awareness and honour Alice’s memory.

What did the celebrities say?

Gabby Logan, presenter of Match of the Day, sent a video message saying: “Wishing the very best of luck to Sergio Aguiar, who’s running the London Marathon in memory of his beautiful daughter Alice… good luck to everyone who is running for the Churchtown playground - let’s make this happen!”

Gary Lineker also sent a video message, saying: “Hi Sergio, everyone at Match of the Day just wanted to wish yourself, Jinnie and all those running for the Churchtown playground every success in the London Marathon.

“We have no words for your courage and determination to create a lasting legacy…. I’m sure Alice would be incredibly proud of her Dad.

“I’d like to say we’d be with you every step of the way, but we’re not as quick as we used to be!”

Alan Shearer also commented: “Good luck Sergio, we’re all thinking of you!”

