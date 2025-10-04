15 famous faces who were born and brought up in Wallasey, including Bake Off's Paul Hollywood
Liverpool is known for producing brilliant musicians, artists, television stars and sportspeople. But, unless you’re from Merseyside, some of the famous faces who come to mind when you think of Liverpool celebrities, may be from the other side of the water.
Often confused as Scousers, many successful people, who have become famous across Merseyside and beyond, were actually born or raised on the Wirral peninsula, including the coastal town of Wallasey.
Home to beaches, beautiful views of the Welsh hills and fantastic green spaces, Wallasey has ties to a whole host of incredibly talented people, from The Great British Bake Off’s very own Paul Hollywood to successful sportspeople and movie stars.
Take a look at the gallery below and discover 15 household names who are less Scouse than you’d think.