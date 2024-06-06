Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jim Nelson, a lance corporal from Bootle, spent his 21st birthday taking part in the D-Day landings. Here his grandson, journalist Simon Keegan tells the story of a day to remember.

As 21st birthdays go it was an eventful one. Jim Nelson spent his landmark birthday landing on Sword Beach.

Jim was my grandad. Born in Liverpool on June 6 1923, his father had served in the King’s Regiment in the first world war, fighting in France. When Jim was called up, he was seconded to the 2nd Battalion, East Yorkshire where he befriended a Leeds man named Eddy. His father advised him only to ‘keep your head down’.

Most people look forward to their 21st but in preparing to take part in the biggest armada in human history Jim had forgotten the date.

In an interview with his local newspaper in 1984, Jim said: “The strange part about it was that such was the aura of the occasion that I had totally forgotten it was my birthday until we were halfway across the channel. Someone casually mentioned that the date would go down in history.

“Word reached the commander of our LCT [Landing Craft Tank] who sent for me and gave me quite a large helping of rum which helped quite a lot to relieve the tension which was building up as we neared the shore.”

I interviewed my grandfather about his experiences in 2004, the 60th anniversary of D-Day. He told me: "As we approached the coast of Sword Beach the first waves of troops had already landed. Our Navy and Air Force had given the German defences a terrific pounding.

"We couldn't resist looking over the bow of our landing craft towards the inferno that we were headed for. The lads who had landed were really taking some stick. German shells and mortar bombs were raining down on them and we could hear the whine of our own shells going out from the Navy vessels in the Channel."

When the regiment climbed from the landing crafts the sea was already red with blood. The soldiers had to push the floating bodies of their comrades out of the way to get to the beach.

Jim Nelson, from Bootle, a lance corporal with the East Yorkshire regiment, spent his 21st birthday taking part in the D-Day landings. Image: Simon Keegan

He said: “We had been training for over two years for this moment. It was like entering the jaws of hell when we hit the beach. Our Navy was sending salvos of heavy shells over our heads to ‘soften up’ the enemy positions. In their turn, the German artillery was shelling our landing craft as we approached the beach.

“Our flat bottomed craft was run up the beach as far as possible and the water was beginning to turn a crimson colour with the blood of so many of our soldiers who were killed by machine gun fire or by shell fire. Very few of us had ever seen a dead body before and now there were dozens floating past or lying on the beach.”

Jim and Eddy ran up the beach and dug the quickest trench of their lives and got their heads down as the 21st Panzer division defended its position.

He said: “I recall several of my mates shouting ‘many happy returns’ as all hell was let loose around us as we hit the beaches. Some birthday party.”

To me, my grandfather was a kind, gentle man. But on that day, like so many others, he became a warrior. He told me: “My job was to fire the 3 inch mortar but I was held up on the beach for half an hour until the engineers bulldozed a way through the sandhills so we could head inland. There wasn't time to be scared. Everything happened too fast."

At my grandfather's funeral in 2005 Eddy relayed a story to me. A group of the lads came under fire next to some vehicles and there were fuel drums nearby.

Somebody shouted that if one of the drums were hit by a bullet the whole thing could explode. Jim took the drums one by one and ran with them, throwing them into the sea, a heroic act and one that may have saved the lives of his comrades. He never told me that story himself, perhaps it was an act that meant more to his friends than to him.

The Germans seemed to have the advantage. As the Allied efforts seemed hopeless, the next regiment began to arrive.

This was the Special Service Brigade led by Brigadier Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, an eccentric Scottish patriot who was the hereditary chief of the Clan Fraser of Lovat. When told under no circumstances would he be accompanied by a bagpiper, he rejected the order on the grounds that Scots don’t follow English orders.

The British 2nd Army: Commandos of 1st Special Service Brigade landing on 'Queen Red' Beach, SWORD Area. Image: Evans, J L (Capt), No 5 Army Film & Photographic Unit/Imperial War Museums/wikimedia

So feared were Fraser’s Commandos that Hitler himself put a 100,000 Reichmarks bounty on Fraser’s head, dead or alive. Bill Millin played the pipes at Lord Lovat’s funeral in 1995, more than 50 years after Hitler’s bounty failed to be collected.

The East Yorks and the Special Service Brigade were part of 3rd Division, 8th brigade (assault brigade) and Sword Beach was the easternmost beach of the five landing areas of the Normandy Invasion. The area code-named Sword Beach occupied a five mile stretch of the French coastline from Lion-sur-Mer on the west to the city of Ouistreham, at the mouth of the Orne River, on the east.

Fraser ordered his piper Bill Millin to pipe the commandos and himself ashore. This inspired the East Yorks to push on with their assault as Millin played Highland Laddie as he walked towards the Panzer division armed with only a knife in his sock.

Some of the German soldiers were later quoted as saying they stopped firing when they saw the kilt-clad man playing the haunting melodies because they thought he was a madman possessed by a demon.

As they advanced up the beach, Jim was hit by shrapnel in his shoulder. "We looked back at our landing craft and at that moment heard the howl of some shells or mortars headed towards us. They exploded about 50 yards away and although I ducked as low as I could, something hit me in the back just below the shoulder blade."

"They got me, Eddy" he gasped like a wounded John Wayne character.

His mate checked him over and decided no wound could be found and it must have just winded him. Two weeks later when he finally got the chance to change his shirt he found it stuck to his back with blood. Shrapnel had got stuck in his shoulder blade and remained there all his life.

"Behind a large sandhill we had set up some makeshift dressing stations which we carried the wounded to. While we were looking around the beach for some spare stretchers a German bomber released some stick bombs and instinctively five of us dived into the same trench. The lad on top must have been three feet above ground. I'm sure it looked comical."

As they fought up the beach they met a British soldier who lay there dying with his legs blown off. When asked if they could do anything to help, the soldier asked only for a cigarette and said: “Get the bastards”.

Jim said: "I think that was the bravest man I ever met."

Get them they did, and fought their way up the beach to Pegasus Bridge. Jim recalled: "We finally broke through the beach and headed up through several narrow country lanes typical of Normandy.

"Our platoon got pinned down by the Germans and since our own vehicles were carrying highly explosive mortar bombs it wasn't the safest place to be. Luckily French Canadian Commandos came along. We explained the situation and they went off in search of the enemy. A few minutes later they came back and said, 'we have eliminated them'."

Of the casualties he said: “We lost many a good man during the campaign. Our M.O [medical officer] was killed on the beach and our Padre was badly wounded.”

The East Yorks continued on to the village of St Aubin d’Arquenay and spent the night in a cornfield near Hermanville. The regiment continued to push on through the French countryside. As well as firing the mortar, Jim landed himself another duty which was cooking for the lads. One day he was reaching for a tin of beans and as he leaned over, a sniper’s bullet whistled past his head.

His father’s only words of advice to him before the war, proved a prophecy: “keep your head down.”

Jim’s regiment was sent to Egypt and Palestine in 1945-47. In Egypt, while German prisoners of war were waiting to be repatriated they were treated with respect and would share cigarettes with them. Jim told me, "they weren't all Nazis. They were just soldiers like us."

While many would want to forget the army, but even after all that and having finally been de-mobbed, Jim joined the Territorial Army to continue his adventures. He was awarded the 1939-1945 star, the France & Germany star, the War Medal and the General Service Medal for Palestine. His military conduct was recorded as ‘exemplary’. His total service, eight years 25 days.