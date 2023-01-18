Here’s who the bookies think will be crowned the overall winner of Dancing on Ice 2023

Hit ITV show Dancing on Ice returned to our screens for the 15th season on Sunday, 15 January, with 11 new celebrities battling it out to be crowned king or queen of the ice.

The figure skating show is once again presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Judges Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, as well as Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, who won a Winter Olympic gold in 1984, will be scoring contestants on their routines.

The star-studded lineup for 2023 includes Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne, and The Only Way Is Essex’s, Joey Essex.

But who are the favourites to be crowned the series 15 winners? Here are all the Bookies’ odds.

Dancing On Ice 2023 is set to be the ice skating show’s 15 series (image: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2023 favourites

Nile Wilson is a current frontrunner to win Dancing on Ice 2023 after scoring 29 with his first performance.

The Former gymnast and Olympic bronze medalist impressed judges when he delivered an emotional ice dance to Harry Styles’ Sign Of The Times.

Nile is now 6/4 to become this year’s king of the ice.

However, Joey Essex is not far behind after his highly-rated opening performance and is the second favourite with odds of 5/2.

The TOWIE star and skating partner Vanessa Bauer wowed judges with their performance to Mack the Knife and received a total of 27 out of a possible 40.

Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher is another favourite to win the figure skating show with odds of 6/1.

Mollie will be skating with Sylvain Longchambon during the second episode of Dancing on Ice, set to air on Sunday, 22 January.

Who are the previous Dancing On Ice winners?

The show has seen many winners since its launch in 2006.

This year’s batch of celebs will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the previous winners and become the overall champion on the ice.

Here is a full list of the 13 previous winners of Dancing on Ice.

Season One - Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Gaynor Faye

Season Two - Ex-England rugby player Kyran Bracken

Season Three - Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw

Season Four - X Factor star and Brookside actor Ray Quinn

Season Five - Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Hayley Tamaddon

Season Six - EastEnders actor Sam Attwater

Season Seven - Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden

Season Eight - Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle

Season Nine - X Factor star Jake Quickenden

Season 10 Former Strictly star James Jordan

Season 11 - TV personality Joe Swash

Season 12 - Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay

Season 13 - Professional dancer Regan Gascoigne

How can I watch Dancing on Ice?

You will be able to catch all the action from the skating show every Sunday on ITV1.

It will air from 6.30 pm until 8 pm, and you will be available to stream it on ITVX once the show ends.

Dancing on Ice latest contestant odds

Here’s who the bookies think could win the show and who they believe could struggle.

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart: PaddyPower 5/4; Ladbrokes 6/4; Bet365 6/4

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer: PaddyPower 10/3; Ladbrokes 5/2; Bet365 5/2

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon: PaddyPower 11/2; Ladbrokes 6/1; Bet365 11/2

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty: PaddyPower 8/1; Ladbrokes 12/1; Bet365 7/1

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini: PaddyPower 9/1; Ladbrokes 10/1; Bet365 12/1

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton: PaddyPower 10/1; Ladbrokes 12/1; Bet365 12/1

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard: PaddyPower 20/1; Ladbrokes 20/1; Bet365 20/1

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield:PaddyPower 25/1; Ladbrokes 20/1; Bet365 25/1

Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki: PaddyPower 20/1; Ladbrokes 25/1; Bet365 25/1

John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman: PaddyPower 66/1; Ladbrokes 66/1; Bet365 50/1