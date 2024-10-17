4 . Michael Sheen

Award-winning actor Michael Sheen was born in Wales but spent several formative years in Wallasey - where he first developed his skills as a mimic. The Frost/Nixon and The Damned United star went to St George’s Primary school after the family moved from Newport to the Wirral for work. His mum, Irene, told Wales online in 2009: "By the end of his first week in school I couldn’t understand him. He just absorbed the Liverpudlian accent like a sponge. He was more Liverpudlian than the locals!" | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images