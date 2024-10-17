13 famous faces born and brought up in Wallasey: from Bake Off's Paul Hollywood to Strictly's Shirley Ballas

By Emma Dukes, Dominic Raynor
Published 29th May 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 07:00 GMT

From show-stopping Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing judges to award-winning actors, comedians and sports stars - we've picked out some of the most successful individuals and celebrities from Wallasey.

It is no secret that Liverpool has produced dozens of incredibly talented people. But, unless you’re from Merseyside, some of the famous faces who spring to mind when you think of ‘Scouse’ celebrities, may actually be from the other side of the water, on the Wirral peninsula.

One Wirral town which has produced a number of successful people is Wallasey, a coastal town located at the mouth of the River Mersey with beautiful views of Liverpool, lovely beaches and green spaces.

From iconic TV chefs to a show-stopping dancer and Hollywood actors, here we take a look at 13 household names and successful celebrities that were born or raised in Wallasey.

1. Monty Python legend Eric Idle

Monty Python legend Eric Idle was born in the North East in 1943 after his mother was evacuated from the North West during World War II, but the future comedy genius returned to spend his childhood in Wallasey and went to St George’s Primary School until the age of nine. Author and musical historian Dean Johnson told the Wirral Globe: "Eric really loved Wirral – the time he spent there was one of the favourite eras of his life." | Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival

2. Shirley Ballas

Ballroom dancer and Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Shirley Ballas, was born and raised in Wallasey. She moved to Yorkshire as a teenager but retained her accent. | Getty Images for The National Lottery Photo: Getty Images

3. Nigel Olsson

Best known for being Elton John's long-standing drummer and backing vocalist, Nigel Olsson was born in 1949 in Wallasey. One of five brothers, he also works as a session musician. | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

4. Michael Sheen

Award-winning actor Michael Sheen was born in Wales but spent several formative years in Wallasey - where he first developed his skills as a mimic. The Frost/Nixon and The Damned United star went to St George’s Primary school after the family moved from Newport to the Wirral for work. His mum, Irene, told Wales online in 2009: "By the end of his first week in school I couldn’t understand him. He just absorbed the Liverpudlian accent like a sponge. He was more Liverpudlian than the locals!" | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

