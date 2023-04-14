Register
Helen Flanagan asks fans to help her ‘choose’ from three Karen Millen dresses to wear to Aintree Races

The Coronation street star tried on three gorgeous Karen Millen dresses

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST

Helen Flanagan asked fans to help her “choose what to wear” for Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse.

The former Coronation Street actress, 32, took to Instagram to show off three gorgeous Karen Millen dresses prior to her day at the Grand National event.

The mother-of-three told her one million followers: “So, I am super excited. I am going to the races today. So I wanted you guys to help me choose what to wear.”

Showing off the first option, a pink high neck midi dress, Helen said: “How beautiful is this dress. I feel so good in this. I feel super elegant, I love the high neckline and the stretch material, and how beautiful is this waterfall hemline. I absolutely love this, I think it’s really chic.”

Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story
Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story

Next, the 32-year-old wowed in a blush one shoulder pencil dress, adding: “Next we have this, I am so obsessed, so beautiful. I feel very Victoria Beckham, but yeah I love the one shoulder and the draping hip. It’s just so elegant and flattering. I love this.”

Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story
Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story

Feeling ‘amazing’ in her third and final option, a red tailored pleated midi dress, the soap star said: “Wow, so I am obsessed with this. I literally feel amazing in this. I love how it’s like a combination of like a blazer and a pleated skirt. I love how unique it is. I do, I feel really good in this, and again, it’s one shoulder. This is for me. I am obsessed.”

Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story
Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story

Opting for the third dress, Helen then showed off her “full look”, which included a black and white fascinator, courtesy of Karen Millen.

Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story
Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story

The mum-of-three travelled to the Liverpool-based racecourse, with fashion stylist Kelvin Barron, in a chauffeur-driver Silk Executive car as a “treat”.

She told her Instagram followers: “So I am just on my way to the races, I’m super excited. I am travelling with Silk Executive today. I use this company all the time, they’re amazing. Well I don’t use them all the time, but I use them as a bit of a treat.

“So I’m using it today, it’s really fun and I’ve got my drink.”

Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story
Credit @hjgflanagan Instagram story

Helen recently travelled in one of Silk Executive’s luxury cars whilst on a ‘mummy’s night out’ in Dubai.

Her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair was also in Dubai, where the pair spent time with their three children; seven-year-old Matilda, four-year-old Delilah and two-year-old Charlie.

The Easter holiday trip sparked rumours that Helen and the Bristol Rovers footballer, 34, were rekindling their relationship, after their shock split in October last year.

However, it has recently been revealed that Helen received advice from Countdown host Carol Voderman whilst the pair were in South Africa filming for the all-star version of I’m A Celebrity.

