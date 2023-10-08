How a Merseyside entrepreneur used TikTok to create a successful six figure business

The 27-year-old saw her products go viral on social media and used TikTok shop to transform her business.

A Merseyside entrepreneur has created a successful, six figure business - thanks to through TikTok.

Bethany Wainwright, owner of Boosted Tape, saw her products go viral on the social media platform and used TikTok shop and to transform her business.

Specialising in supportive and inclusive breast tape and accessories, Bethany initially started the business to solve her personal problem of struggling to find a supportive breast tape brand that was of high quality and actually helped. Determined to create a great product, she wanted to support a broader audience of people who were experiencing the same problem and in search of the same thing.

Enjoying fantastic success on TikTok shop, Boosted Tape fulfilled over 12,000 orders and turned over more than £100,000 from July 2022 to July 2023.

Now, Boosted Tape proudly sells its signature shades; latte, tan, mocha, coffee and black that are suitable for all skin tones, as well as a white tape that has been introduced for brides and wedding dress support.

After experiencing a fantastic first year in business, Bethany has turned her attention to diversifying her brand and growing the business on other platforms. From July 2022-July 2023, the website turned over £21,500.

The 27-year-old has recently invested in a new website and from July 2023 to date, has seen a substantial increase in sales, having already turned over more than £14,000 from her website sales in just three months. Boosted Tape is forecasted to turnover £200,000 in 2023.

To coincide with Bethany’s continuous success, she has also recently hired her first member of staff.

Bethany Wainwright, owner of Boosted.

Having previously managed and personally undertaken every single aspect of the business from building the website to managing TikTok shop, all of Boosted’s social media channels, creating content, customer service and packing and sending orders, Bethany, from Maghull, has relished in the extra support with her first and very valued employee Meg helping with all areas of the business.

Bethany explained: “It’s been an incredible first year in business; I’ve learned so much and have really enjoyed seeing Boosted thrive on TikTok shop. This year’s focus was to diversify the brand and branch out into other platforms with a strong focus on direct selling to our customer base. Having unveiled our new website recently, we’re able to facilitate more orders, upload more products and communicate directly with those who are shopping with us.

“As we continue to grow, it’s been essential to have extra support and hiring Meg this year has been the best decision I’ve made so far! Previously, I was managing absolutely everything myself but there’s only so much one person can do. Taking on Meg has meant that I’ve been able to focus on business development and growth, product development and identifying new and exciting opportunities for the brand.