I flew from Liverpool to Budapest and had a spa day for less than £26

Two savvy friends revealed how they were able to fly to Romania and have a full spa day for a total cost £100 cheaper than the UK.

Rebecca Kellett, 37, and her best friend, Sam Martin, 34, flew from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest, Romania, at 10am on Sunday (19 November).

The pair then headed to their hotel - which cost them £40 each - before walking around the old town and visiting a few bars. The following day Rebecca and Sam visited the Therme Spa in Bucharest, where they spent the entire day and got a facial and massage, for just £25.85 each. The friends flew back to Liverpool Airport on Tuesday morning.

In total, for flights, accommodation and the spa, the trip cost the pair £97.85 each - which they say is £100 cheaper than their usual spa day in the UK.

Rebecca said: "Every year for Sam's birthday I always arrange a spa day. I usually take her to a place in Preston but their prices have gone up recently and they have changed the rules so you don't get as long in the spa.

"I saw the spa in Romania and found cheap flights. As it fell on a Sunday you can get away with only taking one-day annual leave."

Rebecca Kellett, 37, and her best friend, Sam Martin, 34, flew from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Bucharest for £32 each. Image: SWNS

Rebecca, a gift company business owner, added: "The cost was incredible and the fact that it is a full one-day holiday. You check in the spa at 10am and you can stay until 11pm. Usually when you go to a spa you can only get a few hours and here you have the whole day."

Rebecca is known for her cost-cutting holidays and has gone viral in the past for her solo travelling on a budget with her vlog "NorthernBlondeAbroad".

Before she's managed to snag £15 return flights to Portugal, £11 flights to Italy and a family holiday to Center Parcs in Belgium saving £600.

Breakdown of costs: