I'm the photographer who snapped Jade Thirlwall & Sabrina Carpenter at the Brits

Showbiz photographer Dave Nelson has worked in the industry ever since he was 16-years-old and on Saturday night, the now 60-year-old attended one of his many high profile events - the Brits 2025.

As some of the world’s most famous music stars -including Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx and Jade Thirlwall - graced the red carpet, and even the stage, Dave was there to capture the scenes.

Speaking about the event, Dave told us: “The Brits are very close to my heart, and I've been doing it since it started.

“Obviously Sabrina is one of the biggest artists in the world at the moment and she gave a super performance. It was quite a raunchy performance and it was the opening performance as well so it caught us all out a little bit! It was like ‘wow okay, maybe you should have saved that one for the end. But, yeah, it was a good night.

“It is getting harder now though because you're not getting a lot of international artists at festivals and awards in the UK these days. I've done stronger Brits, let's put it that way. For example, I did the one where Madonna fell off the stage! That was quite a funny incident. They then banned drinking at one stage so they were really boring but it has always been a good fun event.”

When asked if he got a chance to speak to any of the stars, Dave replied: “I know Becky is neurodiverse so she doesn't like the press shouting. She was one of the only ones that I spoke to, she comes over, and I said ‘look, I know what you're gonna say’ but she's pretty cool, she knows what you want. I told the lads to not shout and she'll give the eyelines from left to right, she knows exactly what she's doing.

“But there's a little bit more professional distance now than they used to be. Now, the only ones who always speak to me, I think, is Roy Stride from Scouting for Girls - he’s sound as a pound -, Grace from Clean Bandit - I always make her laugh, just taking the mick- and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s really nice as well…. She always said to me she'd take me out for a curry but she hasn't done it yet!”

You can take a look at some of Dave’s best shots from the night below…

1 . Brit Awards 2025 Dave Nelson at the Brit Awards 2025 | submit

2 . Brit Awards 2025 (1) Sabrina Carpenter on the red carpet | Dave Nelson

3 . Brit Awards 2025 (2) Sabrina performing on stage | Dave Nelson

4 . Brit Awards 2025 (3) Teddy Swims makes a statement with his outfit! | Dave Nelson