In pictures: The life and times of John Lennon - 15 quotes from the iconic Beatles star
Lennon was a talented singer and songwriter, known for his inspirational words.
John Lennon wasn’t only a talented singer and founding member of the Beatles, but also a quirky character, known for his peace activism and inspirational words.
His musical contribution to the world was enourmous, and he changed the course of popular music and culture. His lyrics of love, peace and togetherness remain a legacy to this day, continuing to inspire, almost 43 years after his death.
Lennon’s life may have been short, but his message lives on, with many of his words and witticsms still being quoted today.
Here is a gallery of John Lennon’s life, and a selection of his most iconic quotes.