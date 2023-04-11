Register
In pictures: The life and times of John Lennon - 15 quotes from the iconic Beatles star

Lennon was a talented singer and songwriter, known for his inspirational words.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST

John Lennon wasn’t only a talented singer and founding member of the Beatles, but also a quirky character, known for his peace activism and inspirational words.

His musical contribution to the world was enourmous, and he changed the course of popular music and culture. His lyrics of love, peace and togetherness remain a legacy to this day, continuing to inspire, almost 43 years after his death.

Lennon’s life may have been short, but his message lives on, with many of his words and witticsms still being quoted today.

Here is a gallery of John Lennon’s life, and a selection of his most iconic quotes.

"I'm not going to change the way I look or the way I feel to conform to anything. I've always been a freak. So I've been a freak all my life and I have to live with that, you know. I'm one of those people."

1. John Lennon on conformity

"I'm not going to change the way I look or the way I feel to conform to anything. I've always been a freak. So I've been a freak all my life and I have to live with that, you know. I'm one of those people." Photo: Pictoral Press/Getty Images

“Everybody loves you when you’re six foot in the ground."

2. John Lennon on death

“Everybody loves you when you’re six foot in the ground." Photo: Getty Images/Harry Benson/Hulton Archive/Express

“What we’ve got to do is keep hope alive. Because without it we’ll sink.”

3. John Lennon on hope

“What we’ve got to do is keep hope alive. Because without it we’ll sink.” Photo: Keystone Features/Getty Images

“Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end."

4. John Lennon on life

“Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end." Photo: William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

