In pictures: The life and times of Paul O’Grady - 17 quotes from the man behind Lily Savage
Paul O’Grady sadly died last month but lives on through his witty remarks and inspirational words.
TV star and actor Paul O’Grady, who rose to fame in the 1990s as Scouse drag queen Lily Savage, was known for his incredible wit and hilarious one-liners.
The Birkenhead-born icon sadly died ‘unexpectedly bu peacefully’ last week (March 28) at the age of 67, leading a legion of his fans to mourn his sudden and unexpected death.
Not only a TV personality and fierce drag queen, Paul was also proud of his working-class upbringing and a huge supporter of animal welfare charities.
Over the years, he came out with some cracking lines and had us all in stitches, but also shared some of his bold opinons. Here are 17 memorable quotes from interviews over the years, and performances as Lily Savage.