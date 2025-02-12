RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home, an inquest opening has been told.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Lee Williams, who performed as the drag queen, was found dead at their home in Cheshire on Sunday January 5 .

An inquest into the 32-year-old's death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner's Court in Warrington today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroner's officer Amanda Edgar said James was found dead in the bathroom at their home address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester .

Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

The inquest into RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne has opened and adjourned. (photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Ms Edgar said: "Post-mortem testing has been undertaken, identifying an unnatural cause of death."

The hearing, which lasted two minutes, was told James was identified by their father, Lee Williams .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area coroner Victoria Davies said: "Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams ."

She added that further investigations are required.

The case was adjourned and a full inquest was listed to take place on June 30 .

The brief hearing was attended by four members of the press.

Williams, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales before moving to Liverpool, won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due to be back on stage this month as the Childcatcher in the tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first portrayed last year - with the Vivenne’s last performance in the role taking place on the Winter Gardens stage in Blackpool.

Their funeral, held in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales , last month, was attended by RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl along with Steps singer Ian "H" Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney .