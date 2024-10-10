In celebration of Black History Month, the Museum of Liverpool has launched a series of new tours titled Inspirational Black Scousers.
The journey features people who have brought real change to Liverpool, such as James Clarke, a stow-away from British Guiana (now Guyana) who saved countless people from drowning in the docks, and Gee Walker, a life-long anti-racism campaigner who set up the Anthony Walker Foundation in her son’s honour.
The tours will take place at 11.00am and 1.30pm on October 10, 16, 17 and 23, and will share the incredible stories of some of the city’s most treasured people.
Inspired by the museum’s exhibition, we have put together a list of some of Liverpool’s most inspirational black people who have helped shape the city we know and love today, from sports stars and actors to politicians and campaigners.
1. Anthony and Gee Walker
Anthony Walker was murdered in a park in Huyton when he was just 18-years-old. Just one year after the horrific racist attack in 2005, Anthony's mother, Gee Walker, founded a charity in her son's name and has worked tirelessly to end racism. She was awarded an MBE in 2024. | Handout/Getty
2. Laurence Westgaph
Historian, political activist and television presenter, Laurence Westgaph, specialises in Black British history and runs regular walking tours where you can find out about Liverpool’s slavery history. Growing up in the inner city area of Toxteth and during his early career as a model, he invested his earnings in property in the deprived area. | National Museums Liverpool/YouTube
3. Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Katarina Johnson-Thompson won silver at the Paris Olympics this summer to add to her two World Championships gold medals. The 31-year-old, known as KJT, is an inspiration for girls interested in taking part in sports and recently had a huge mural unveiled at her old school. | Getty Images
4. Joanne Anderson
Joanne Anderson was elected as the first female Mayor of Liverpool in 2021, after serving as a councillor for Princes Park ward for two years. She left office in May 2023 but also the first black woman to be directly elected as a Mayor in the UK. Anderson also used her platform to urge people to attend routine breast screenings, after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. | Liverpool City Council
