International Women’s Day 2023: 13 of Liverpool’s most inspirational and influential women

These powerful women have achieved great things in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
2 minutes ago

Today is International Women’s Day, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women and girls across the globe, and fighting for a gender equal world.

Women aross Liverpool and Merseyside have achieved incredible things, from becoming the city’s first female Mayor, to creating initiatives aimed at improving the safety of women and girls.

In honour of International Women’s Day, we have created a list of some of Liverpool’s most inspirational and influential women, showing girls across the region that anything is possible.

1. Liverpool’s most inspirational and influential women

2. Mayor Joanne Anderson

Photo: Liverpool City Council

3. Nikita Parris

Photo: Harriet Lander/Getty

4. Kim Johnson

