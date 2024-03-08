Today is International Women’s Day, an annual celebration dedicated to showcasing the achievements of women and girls across the globe, and fighting for a gender equal society
Aiming to create a world where all women are empowered, valued, and included, International Women's Day has been celebrated since the early 1900s and continues to be an incredibly important date on the calendar.
Merseyside is home to a number of fantastic women and girls, who are breaking gender stereotypes and achieving remarkable things, from founding successful businesses, creating incredible charities or becoming leading voices in politics.
In honour of International Women’s Day, we have created a list of some of Liverpool and Merseyside's most inspirational and influential women, showing girls across the region that anything is possible.
1. Heather Evans and June Russell
Heather Evans and June Russell, founders of the Halle O’Brien CIC have were jointly crowned Merseyside Woman of the Year in 2023. Heather set up the Halle O’Brien CIC in 2020, in memory of her daughter Halle, who tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 19, after contracting a rare form of meningitis. Halle had ambitions to help children learn and develop socially and academically, so after her death Heather and June (Halle's nan) established Halle’s Hub, a space for the Ford Lane community that focused on supporting young, disadvantaged people, keeping Halle’s dream alive. Photo: MWOTY
2. Mary Rasmussen
Councillor Mary Rasmussen is Lord Mayor of Liverpool for 2023/24 and has held numerous positions on the council. Photo: Liverpool Council
3. Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer grew up in Chidwall but has become a globally celebrated actress, rising to fame after her leading role in the spy thriller Killing Eve.
Last year, she won the Best Actress award for one-woman show “Prima Facie”. In her acceptance speech, Comer said: “One thing I would like to say to any kids who haven’t been to drama school, who can’t afford to go to drama school, who have been rejected from drama school, don’t let anyone tell you that it isn’t possible.”
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
4. Dr Jaclyn Bell
Dr Jaclyn Bell as both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Mathematics Sciences, followed by a PhD in Theoretical Particle Physics in 2016. She was recently made an Honorary Fellow of the University of Liverpool, and hopes to become the first scouser in space. Photo: University of Liverpool