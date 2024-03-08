3 . Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer grew up in Chidwall but has become a globally celebrated actress, rising to fame after her leading role in the spy thriller Killing Eve. Last year, she won the Best Actress award for one-woman show “Prima Facie”. In her acceptance speech, Comer said: “One thing I would like to say to any kids who haven’t been to drama school, who can’t afford to go to drama school, who have been rejected from drama school, don’t let anyone tell you that it isn’t possible.” Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images