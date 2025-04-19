Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councils across the country could face losing government funding if they cannot prove what’s being done to tackle the blight of potholes.

This month, local authorities in England will begin to receive their share of the government’s £1.6 billion highway maintenance funding, including an extra £500 million, which is said to be enough cash to fix 7,000,000 potholes a year.

To get the full amount of funding, all councils must publish annual progress reports and prove public confidence in their work, or see 25% withheld.

The Department for Transport allocated an extra £8.7m to councils across the Liverpool City Region – Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral - which will be used to fix potholes, resurface roads and cycleways, mend broken pavements, look after bridges and tunnels, and retain walls and other structures.

A car is driven past a pothole in a damaged road in Liverpool, north west England on January 30, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

With this in mind our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has been asking the people of Liverpool for their thoughts on the Liverpool’s pothole problem and whether enough is being done.

One local said: “You could take a bath in some of them, the size of them. Could have a good dip.”

Another added: “Some of them are really bad, like, especially on Walton Hall Avenue, like, they're awful. But then the thing is, I don't think it's right that if that damages your tyre, then you've got to pay for your tyre... they should really be filling them in.

“If they wanted to do it, they'd do it. But maybe if they are threatened with losing the funds, it might give them an opportunity to step up.”

Another noted: “When they get filled in, they're not really filled in properly.”