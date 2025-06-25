I've been a train driver for 40 years and had a big surprise on my last shift

After an massive four decades of service a TransPennine Express (TPE) train driver has been given a send-off he’ll always remember.

Ian Carver, 62, who lives in Warrington and works out of Liverpool Lime Street, took to the tracks one final time on Friday the 20th of June, driving the 11:22 service from Manchester Victoria to Liverpool.

Ian being greeted by his family | TransPennine Express

Ian thought that this would be a low-key final shift, however, it turned into something much more special.

As the train pulled into Liverpool Lime Street at 12:04, Ian was greeted by all his family, friends and colleagues who had gathered to wish him well and mark the end of an extraordinary career.

It was an emotional moment for Ian, who is a third-generation railway worker.

Ian began his career in 1984 at Newton Heath with British Rail. He has been a driver throughout his entire time on the railway, working at depots in Warrington and Manchester Piccadilly before moving to Liverpool in 1992. Following rail privatisation, Ian joined First North Western, and in 1999 moved to Northern Spirit — now TransPennine Express — where he’s been for the past 25 years.

Ian has always been working at the Liverpool depot since it opened in 2013.

Ian said: “It’s been an incredible 40 years, and I’ve enjoyed every moment. I’ve worked with some brilliant people and had a lot of laughs along the way — I’ll definitely miss the camaraderie and the banter.”

Adding: “What I’m most proud of is simply having a long, enjoyable career doing something I’ve loved. The surprise at the end really meant a lot to me — to see my family, friends and colleagues all there was very special.”

During his 40-year career, Ian witnessed major changes in the railway — from the era of British Rail through to modern high-speed services — and has travelled across the North and Scotland.

Chris Jackson, TPE’s Managing Director, said: “Ian has given an incredible 40 years to the railway, and we are incredibly grateful for his service. His knowledge, commitment and kindness have made a lasting impact on everyone he’s worked with, and he will be truly missed.”

Adding: “On behalf of everyone at TPE, I want to say a heartfelt thank you and wish Ian all the very best for the future.”